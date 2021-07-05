JD Vance Asks Voters ‘Not to Judge Me’ for Tweets Critical of Trump: ‘I Regret Being Wrong’

Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance told Fox News on Monday he held “regrets” over criticizing Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Like a lot of people, I criticized Trump back in 2016,” Vance said in an interview with Fox’s Alicia Acuna. “And I ask folks not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I’ve been very open that I did say those critical things and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy. I think he was a good president, I think he made a lot of good decisions for people, and I think he took a lot of flak.”

Vance, a venture capitalist who authored the 2016 bestseller Hillbilly Elegy, wrote on Twitter in 2016 that he found Trump “reprehensible” and said, “God wants better of us.” Trump nonetheless won the state that year, with 51 percent of the vote to 43 percent for Hillary Clinton. He won by a slightly narrower margin in 2020, 53-45 percent.

Vance announced this month that he was running to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R) in Ohio’s 2022 Senate election. His Republican opponents include former State Treasurer Josh Mandel, who lost a 2012 Senate race to Sen. Sherrod Brown (D).

He added in Monday’s interview, “I think … the most important thing, is not what you said five years ago, but whether you’re willing to stand up and take the heat and take the hits for actually defending the interests of the American people.”

