Trump Rips Manchin for Voting to Convict Him: ‘Very Surprised & Disappointed’ He’s a Dem ‘Puppet’

Senator Joe Manchin (D- WV) voted to convict President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment, after speculation he could potentially end up contributing to what had been called a “bipartisan acquittal.”

Manchin appeared on Fox News this afternoon standing by his decision. About an hour later, the president took to Twitter to rip Manchin as a “puppet for Schumer & Pelosi”:

I was very surprised & disappointed that Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted against me on the Democrat’s totally partisan Impeachment Hoax. No President has done more for the great people of West Virginia than me (Pensions), and that will…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2020

….always continue. Every Republican Senator except Romney, many highly religious people, all very smart, voted against the Impeachment Hoax. @SenCapito was all in (a great person). I was told by many that Manchin was just a puppet for Schumer & Pelosi. That’s all he is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2020

“Every Republican Senator except Romney, many highly religious people, all very smart, voted against the Impeachment Hoax,” Trump tweeted. “I was told by many that Manchin was just a puppet for Schumer & Pelosi. That’s all he is!”

