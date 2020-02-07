comScore

Trump Rips Manchin for Voting to Convict Him: ‘Very Surprised & Disappointed’ He’s a Dem ‘Puppet’

By Josh FeldmanFeb 7th, 2020, 5:26 pm

Senator Joe Manchin (D- WV) voted to convict President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment, after speculation he could potentially end up contributing to what had been called a “bipartisan acquittal.”

Manchin appeared on Fox News this afternoon standing by his decision. About an hour later, the president took to Twitter to rip Manchin as a “puppet for Schumer & Pelosi”:

“Every Republican Senator except Romney, many highly religious people, all very smart, voted against the Impeachment Hoax,” Trump tweeted. “I was told by many that Manchin was just a puppet for Schumer & Pelosi. That’s all he is!”

