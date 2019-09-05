Dude. Just take the L.

That sums up much of the reaction to President Donald Trump’s latest tweets — in which he, astonishingly, continues to defend his tweet from last Sunday claiming Alabama would be hit by Hurricane Dorian.

“Just as I said, Alabama was originally projected to be hit,” Trump wrote on Thursday afternoon. “The Fake News denies it!”

Just as I said, Alabama was originally projected to be hit. The Fake News denies it! pic.twitter.com/elJ7ROfm2p — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

That Twitter dispatch was the president’s eighth on the subject in the past 102 hours. His ninth followed moments later.

“I was with you all the way Alabama. The Fake News Media was not!” Trump wrote — in an effort to paint himself as the state’s biggest hero this side of Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban.

I was with you all the way Alabama. The Fake News Media was not! https://t.co/gO5pwahaj9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

The reaction to this pair of nonsensical tweets has ranged from disgust to bewilderment:

The storm is actually battering the Carolinas right now. https://t.co/q4wylEIc8l — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) September 5, 2019

As Dorian strikes the Carolinas, the president digs out old maps in hopes of proving that his original tweet was correct. https://t.co/sospEDcN3c — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) September 5, 2019

As Dorian strikes the Carolinas, the president digs out old maps in hopes of proving that his original tweet was correct. https://t.co/sospEDcN3c — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) September 5, 2019

oh my god he’s still going https://t.co/xZVT6cvjQu — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) September 5, 2019

Now it’s a running gag. https://t.co/DDyKlaBpJD — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 5, 2019

Nobody: Trump in early Nov. 2020: https://t.co/HmdcHu2ifR — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 5, 2019

Either Trump is spending his days being an internet troll or he’s really this unhinged. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/Z65Mvx53eX — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 5, 2019

I will Venmo a WH reporter $7000 to ask Trump to explain literally any part of any of these maps https://t.co/h9fl9d5HGO — Matt MAYBE MORE FOLLOWERS THAN JOHN DELANEY Negrin (@MattNegrin) September 5, 2019

He’s obviously not going to let this go and these maps are not at all vindicating. Three days after these were produced when Dorian’s track had shifted dramatically east, Trump falsely claimed “Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated” confusing the public https://t.co/fx9Ncacghq — Jon Passantino (@passantino) September 5, 2019

The real story here —as confirmed by the maps he has now tweeted—is that Trump declined to warn Tennessee that it too was in Dorian’s path https://t.co/YUpIc1Rwjp — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 5, 2019

This is performance art, right? https://t.co/rr577aTKvK — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 5, 2019

This is the weirdest hill to die on. https://t.co/EX3qlomdZZ — pneumataster (@neontaster) September 5, 2019

No one: Absolutely no one: Donald Trump: https://t.co/x8oAwmV9kJ — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) September 5, 2019

As the storm is literally battering the Carolinas, Trump is showing forecasts from Wednesday/Thursday of last week to justify tweeting on Sunday of this week that “Alabama will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated.” https://t.co/WcsFYW7ZLv — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) September 5, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com