Twitter Astonished as Trump Fires Off His Ninth Tweet in 102 Hours About the Hurricane Hitting Alabama (Don’t Panic, It’s Not)

By Joe DePaoloSep 5th, 2019, 5:27 pm

Dude. Just take the L.

That sums up much of the reaction to President Donald Trump’s latest tweets — in which he, astonishingly, continues to defend his tweet from last Sunday claiming Alabama would be hit by Hurricane Dorian.

“Just as I said, Alabama was originally projected to be hit,” Trump wrote on Thursday afternoon. “The Fake News denies it!”

That Twitter dispatch was the president’s eighth on the subject in the past 102 hours. His ninth followed moments later.

“I was with you all the way Alabama. The Fake News Media was not!” Trump wrote — in an effort to paint himself as the state’s biggest hero this side of Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban.

The reaction to this pair of nonsensical tweets has ranged from disgust to bewilderment:

