Former President Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod harshly criticized former Vice President Joe Biden, accusing him of “serially” distorting his record on the Iraq War.

Axelrod, now a CNN political commentator, tweeted Thursday night “It’s one thing to have a well-earned rep for goofy, harmless gaffes. It’s another if you serially distort your own record.”

Axelrod linked to a Slate article that pointed out Biden is distorting when he began opposing the Iraq War.

It’s one thing to have a well-earned rep for goofy, harmless gaffes. It’s another if you serially distort your own record. @JoeBiden is in danger of creating a more damaging meme.https://t.co/ThCVCz4Fjb — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 6, 2019



Biden claimed in an NPR interview that he opposed the Iraq War from the beginning in 2003, when in reality Biden did not publicly disavow the war effort until 2005.

“Joe Biden is in danger of creating a more damaging meme,” Axelrod warned.

Biden remains the overall frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic primary, but has seen other candidates like Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) nipping at his heels in recent polls and debates.

