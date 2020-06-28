comScore

Trump Roundly Trashed for Sharing Video of Supporter Shouting ‘White Power’

By Josh FeldmanJun 28th, 2020, 9:17 am

President Donald Trump was roundly denounced on Sunday for sharing a video showing a supporter saying “White power!”

Trump shared the video from The Villages and said, “Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”

