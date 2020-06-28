President Donald Trump was roundly denounced on Sunday for sharing a video showing a supporter saying “White power!”

Trump shared the video from The Villages and said, “Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”

Time to add another one to this depressing thread about Trump’s decades of overt racism: tweeting praise for a supporter who chants “white power!” https://t.co/qpnmS6Twxi — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 28, 2020

Just say White power and go, racist. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 28, 2020

Trump just approvingly shared a video that includes one of his supporters yelling “white power” https://t.co/jvbAHMoKhB — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) June 28, 2020

Gonna be great watching Ted Cruz, after spending yesterday on Twitter making the case that everyone should know Woodrow Wilson, while a racist, was a Democrat, pretend like he didn’t see Trump’s “white power” tweet today. — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 28, 2020

The video that you retweet quoted below shows some of your supporters chanting "white power." Time after time, you prove that indeed you are a racist, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/qiDMeOmyQS — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) June 28, 2020

President Trump just re-tweeted a video of some of his supporters shouting “white power!” It doesn’t get more explicit than this, folks. — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) June 28, 2020

White power is going to be trending today because the President of the United States tweeted a video where the very first Trump supporter yells it out at protesters… and he called those Trump supporters "great people." https://t.co/F6qeODIjy1 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 28, 2020

The president is retweeting videos of his supporters yellowing "White Power." If you don't see the problem with this, then you're part of that problem. https://t.co/IWWeNl2AUT — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 28, 2020

My President posting an old white guy shouting “White Power!” The racism is the message.

It’s sickening. https://t.co/26U8OakCvp — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 28, 2020

One of those ‘great people’ shouts ‘WHITE POWER!’

Are you endorsing that, Mr President? https://t.co/xoM9ncNjNT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 28, 2020

I think the guy in this video really is yelling “White Power.” If only the president had a staff that could help him with his messaging. https://t.co/hnDQ3bFoAt — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 28, 2020

