On the eve of the closely-contested race for governor in Virginia — where Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe are locked in an extremely tight battle — former President Donald Trump is casting doubt on the entire electoral process in the Commonwealth.

In a statement, the former president baselessly smeared the legitimacy of Virginia elections.

“I am not a believer in the integrity of Virginia’s elections,” Trump wrote. “Lots of bad things went on, and are going on.”

Trump did not elaborate any further as to what bad things might have gone on or are currently going on. He lost the 2020 election in Virginia to President Joe Biden by more than 10 points.

Despite concerns from Republicans that continued talk of stolen elections stands only to depress turnout, the former president believes his words will have the opposite effect.

“The way you beat it is to flood the system and get out and vote,” Trump said.

Youngkin currently leads the race by less than one percentage point, according to FiveThirtyEight, which aggregates all major polls. Observers are watching the race extremely closely, with many believing it could foreshadow results for the midterms next fall.

Trump, in his statement, tried to dispel the notion that he and Youngkin are “at odds,” given that the former president has not visited Virginia, or held an in-person rally on Youngkin’s behalf.

“[T]his is not true,” Trump said of the reported tension. “We get along very well together and strongly believe in many of the same policies. Especially when it comes to the important subject of education. The reason the Fake News and perverts are working overtime is to try and convince people that we do not like each other, and therefore, my great and unprecedented Make America Great Again base will not show up to vote.”

