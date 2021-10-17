A Republican governor is sounding off about former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of that the 2020 election was rigged against him, and suggesting that the GOP’s chances in the midterms may be doomed if Trump does not change his tune soon.

Appearing on Meet the Press Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) delivered a bleak forecast for Republicans in 2022, should they not abandon their focus on 2020. During his interview with the governor, Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd asked about the possibility that Trump’s rhetoric already has cost the party at the ballot box — referencing the two Georgia senate runoff elections in January which gave Democrats the majority.

“There are some senate Republicans I’ve talked to who believe President Trump’s actions in Georgia encouraged people not to vote,” Todd said. “Are you concerned this is only going to hurt Republican turnout in the midterms?”

Hutchinson responded by calling out Trump’s rhetoric as “not constructive.”

“Relitigating 2020 is a recipe for disaster in 2022,” Hutchinson said. “Let’s talk about the future. The election has passed, it’s been certified. The states made decisions on the integrity of each of their elections, and made improvements where need be. It’s about the future. It’s not about the last election. And those kind of comments are not constructive.”

Watch above, via NBC.

