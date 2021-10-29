Trump Whines About Wall Street Journal Fact-Checking His Angry Letter in Insane Statement Pushing Election Lies

Donald Trump is gone from Twitter but he’s still making bogus claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election and is still generally mad online.

On Friday, Trump accused the Wall Street Journal of issuing a “white-washed statement” about the election in its response to criticism it received for running a letter to the editor from Trump that was steeped in lies about the election.

Trump had written the angry letter in response to an editorial in which the board stated the fact that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. This happened because we live on a very dumb timeline.

After taking heat for running the letter, the Journal responded by fact-checking Trump on Thursday. “Some of Mr. Trump’s figures appear to come from amateur spelunking into voter data,” the editorial board wrote. “Caveat emptor when this is done by motivated partisans unfamiliar with election systems. The ‘audit’ team in Arizona asserted that Maricopa County received 74,000 more mail votes than were sent out. This was debunked as a misunderstanding of the files.”

Trump responded by issuing a statement on Friday that began, “The Wall Street Journal just did a white-washed statement, so incorrectly, almost as incorrect as their views on tariffs against China, a country that has been ripping off the United States for years (not even including the disaster of the China Virus), trying to justify the fraud of an election in Pennsylvania, but also saying ‘even if’ we are right, ‘Mr. Trump would be two states short of victory.'”

He later closed by saying,

For whatever reason, the Wall Street Journal is doing a complete cover-up of the facts and figures behind the 2020 Presidential Election. After having dealt with them and others in the media for 4 years as president, I have lost complete confidence in them. They don’t want the facts, but the people of our Country, and indeed the world, understand what is going on. I’d like to conclude by thanking all of the millions of wonderful people who are working so hard against the Radical Left Democrats and the Fake News Media in order to show and prove this massive election fraud.

The twice-impeached president listed several instances of alleged voter fraud, attempting to re-litigate the election he lost for the umpteenth time.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com