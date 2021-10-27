Wall Street Journal Prints an Entire Letter Trump Wrote Continuing to Push Election Lies

By Josh FeldmanOct 27th, 2021, 4:01 pm
 
Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump was given space in The Wall Street Journal Wednesday to continue pushing his baseless claims of a rigged election.

The Journal editorial board was critical of the Pennsylvania state Supreme Court over the 2020 election, but it had the temerity to state the fact that Joe Biden won Pennsylvania, so naturally, Trump was angry.

The former president sent them a letter to the editor to complain, and they actually ran the letter where he continues falsely insisting — at length — the election in Pennsylvania was stolen from him.

In your editorial “The Election for Pennsylvania’s High Court” (Oct. 25), you state the fact that a court wrongly said mail-in ballots could be counted after Election Day. “This didn’t matter,” you add, “because Mr. Biden won the state by 80,555, but the country is lucky the election wasn’t closer. If the election had hung on a few thousand Pennsylvanians, the next President might have been picked by the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Well actually, the election was rigged, which you, unfortunately, still haven’t figured out.

Almost a full year after the 2020 election, Trump has continued to make false assertions and push conspiracies about it supposedly being stolen from him.

His letter to the Journal called for another audit in Pennsylvania and claimed, “80,555 ballots are nothing when there is this much corruption or voter irregularities.”

Pennsylvania was one of the states Trump tried to contest the results in, perhaps best exemplified by Rudy Giuliani’s wild Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference.

The Journal was criticized for giving Trump the platform to continue pushing falsehoods.

