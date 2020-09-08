President Donald Trump was all over the place on Tuesday morning as he started the day by going on a Twitter rampage against all his political enemies.

In an online diatribe consisting of more than 50 tweets and retweets, Trump lashed out at the media, his former lawyer Michael Cohen, Vice President Joe Biden, the NBA, Black Lives Matter, and pretty much everything else that’s on his nerves. There was no real, central theme to Trump’s scattershot tweets, but let’s take a look at what’s on the top of the president’s mind today.

….And because of weak and pathetic Democrat leadership, this thuggery is happening in other Democrat run cities and states. Must shut them down fast. Biden and his most Liberal in Senate running mate, Kamala, won’t even talk about it. They won’t utter the words, LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

Because the CORRUPT MEDIA doesn’t want to show all of our good work in that it will hurt the Radical Left’s Election chances! #MAGA https://t.co/gMeo5IOgd9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

Same guy that didn’t want to take off his mask yesterday in asking a question while being very socially distanced. Fake News! https://t.co/JsE05nmcOO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

Why does Twitter leave phony pictures like this up, but take down Republican/Conservative pictures and statements that are true? Mitch must fight back and repeal Section 230, immediately. Stop biased Big Tech before they stop you! @HawleyMO @MarshaBlackburn https://t.co/ah0nMeQdM0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

Fredo’s got a convicted lier for a lawyer, who may be going back to jail for an even longer time – additional lies to Congress. Many more tapes of him with Fredo and other media scum reporters. Reveals how deranged & sick they all are! https://t.co/g3aBQZ5VJv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

Great! Biden is finally being forced out of his basement. Now you’ll be able to see what is going on “up there”. He may do some “limited” campaigning. Basement Biden is no longer playing well in the Polls! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

Based on their bad ratings, so would many! https://t.co/0FS6xc2IP5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

The wonderful Charles Payne @cvpayne of @FoxNews just wrote a great and inspirational new book, UNSTOPPABLE PROSPERITY. Get it NOW. So many important thoughts and suggestions on investing and “Making Money”. Also, Charles just happens to be a Great Guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

The Democrats will open up their states on November 4th, the day after the Election. These shutdowns are ridiculous, and only being done to hurt the economy prior to the most important election, perhaps, in our history! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

Those were just Trump’s personal tweets. Here’s a few of the things he also wanted his followers to know about.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]