Talk about mixed messages.

President Donald Trump railed against the Georgia voting process — which is entirely under the control of Republican state officials — in a New Year’s night Twitter rant and then bizarrely declared the upcoming senate runoff elections “illegal and invalid,” just three days before he is due to hold a get-out-the-vote rally in that state.

For an “illegal and invalid” election.

Ok…?

Back in the White House after unexpectedly leaving Mar-A-Lago before a New Year’s Eve party where he would have to face hundreds of revelers as the loser of the 2020 election, Trump spent the first day of 2021 the same way he’s spend the last few weeks of 2020 — pushing absurd election conspiracy theories in an anti-democratic attempt to overturn the will of the voters. But in the midst of wildly lashing out at his own defeat, he showed little concern for the collateral damage he was inflicting on the re-election hopes of Georgia GOP Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

“The Georgia Consent Decree is Unconstitutional & the State 2020 Presidential Election…is therefore both illegal and invalid, and that would include the two current Senatorial Elections,” Trump ranted, casting doubt on supporting Perdue and Loeffler to millions of his Twitter followers in the process.

….changes made to the voting process, rules and regulations, many made hastily before the election, and therefore the whole State Election is not legal or Constitutional. Additionally, the Georgia Consent Decree is Unconstitutional & the State 2020 Presidential Election…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

….is therefore both illegal and invalid, and that would include the two current Senatorial Elections. In Wisconsin, Voters not asking for applications invalidates the Election. All of this without even discussing the millions of fraudulent votes that were cast or altered! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

Just last Sunday, however, Trump had tweeted that he would be traveling to Georgia to hold a campaign rally in support of Perdue and Loeffler. At that point, he had added that it was “So important for our country that they win!”

Trump did not offer an update on Friday how Georgia voters could help “win” and election that was now, according to him, irrevocably fraudulent.

