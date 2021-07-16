Trump Suggests Milley Should Be ‘Court-Martialed and Tried’ in Second Statement Denying He Considered a Coup

Former President Donald Trump has put out a second statement this week denying any talk of a coup to stay in power after losing in 2020.

The new book I Alone Can Fix It about Trump’s final days in office reports that military leaders, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, feared the then-president would attempt a coup and even considered resigning if he gave them any orders they felt were illegal.

Trump denied he considered a coup in a statement Thursday, and added, “If I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley.”

On Friday he put out another statement attacking the “third-rate books” coming out and again denying ever talking about a coup.

“‘General’ Milley (who Mattis wanted to send to Europe in order to get rid of him),” Trump said, “if he said what was reported, perhaps should be impeached, or court-martialed and tried.”

He even went after Milley over his infamous photo op last year.

“Never once did I have a discussion with him about bringing in the Military, or a ‘coup,’ which makes sense, because I lost total confidence in him and the way he handled himself on our little walk to the church.”

“There was no talk of a coup, there was no coup, it all never happened, and it’s just a waste of words by fake writers and a General who didn’t have a clue,” Trump said, before repeating his usual false claims about the election.

