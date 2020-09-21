President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that the dying wish of Ruth Bader Ginsburg was fabricated by his political foes to desist him from choosing a new Supreme Court justice.

On Monday, in his second interview in two weeks with Fox & Friends, Trump said he would move ahead with nominating a new justice after Ginsburg’s funeral service concludes at the end of the week.

Ainsley Earhart brought up the statement that Ginsburg dictated to her granddaughter shortly before she died: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

The statement was given to NPR by Ginsburg’s family, the Supreme Court said.

“I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff, and [Chuck] Schumer and [Nancy] Pelosi,” Trump responded. “I would be more inclined to the second, okay?… That sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe a Pelosi or shifty Schiff. So that came out of the wind. I mean, maybe she did and maybe she didn’t.”

Trump continued by saying “look, the bottom line is we won the election. We have an obligation to do what’s right and act as quickly as possible.” He continued by warning of “fake ballots that they’ll be sending out,” and Steve Doocy egged the president on by referring to the problematic complications that might arise for election issues if the Supreme Court is tied.

Ginsburg’s last request harkens back to 2016 when former President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court to replace Antonin Scalia after the late justice’s passing. Senate Republicans completely stonewalled on Garland at the time by arguing that it was a presidential election year, and the American people should get to pick which president would name Scalia’s successor.

Update: This post has been updated to clarify the nature of Trump’s booking on Fox & Friends.

