Trump Takes Credit For ‘Destroying’ Late Night Comedy and Boosting Gutfeld on Fox News

Former President Donald Trump took credit for tanking the ratings of late night comedy shows in a Truth Social message congratulating Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld —whose name Trump misspelled — for recent ratings victories.

“It was my great honor to have destroyed the ratings of Late Night ‘Comedy’ shows. There is nothing funny about the shows, the three hosts have very little talent,” Trump wrote. Though he didn’t name the specific three comedians, his message was in response to a Fox News report with Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Kimmel highlighted in a feature image. Noah recently announced he is leaving his gig as the host of The Daily Show to focus on standup comedy.

The report noted the shrinking audience for hosts like Colbert and Kimmel since Trump left office, as well as the fact that Gutfeld’s comedy talk show Gutfeld! is often edging out these other shows in viewership.

Trump did name one late night host he clearly has a problem with: Jimmy Fallon. The host of The Tonight Show invited Trump onto his show in the midst of the 2016 presidential campaigns, a move that earned plenty of fallout. Fallon would go on to offer an apology to those he offended with the lighthearted exchange.

“It’s all in the fun of the show. I made a mistake. I’m sorry if I made anyone mad. And, looking back, I would do it differently,” the comedian said in response to the pushback against the interview, which included Fallon at one point tugging on Trump’s hair. The former president claimed Fallon apologized for helping to “humanize” him.

“When Jimmy Fallon apologized for having humanized ‘Trump,’ and his ratings soared, the Radical Left forced him to apologize—that was effectively the end of The Tonight Show. In any event, congratulations to Greg Gutfield!” Trump wrote.

