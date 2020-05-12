Many of the nation’s governors are currently posting record-high approval ratings. And President Donald Trump knows just who they should thank.

Him.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, the president took credit for the skyrocketing poll numbers of the chief executives in many states.

“Remember this, every Governor who has sky high approval on their handling of the Coronavirus, and I am happy for them all, could in no way have gotten those numbers, or had that success, without me and the Federal Governments (sic) help,” Trump wrote. “From Ventilators to Testing, we made it happen!”

The Washington Post, on Tuesday, published a poll detailing some of the massive approval ratings sported by the governors. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), led the way with numbers north of 80 percent. Of the 12 governors whose constituents were surveyed by the Post, only Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) was underwater at 39 percent — thanks to his decision to reopen Georgia early.

Of course, the president’s own numbers are middling, at best. According to FiveThirtyEight, an average of polls shows Trump at 43.9 percent approval — roughly the same territory in which he’s spent his entire administration. And surveys conducted two weeks ago showed that Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic was less popular than every single governor in America.

