Scott Wiener Rattles Off His Israel-Gaza Opposition on MS NOW After Getting Chased Out of Trans March

California State Senator Scott Wiener (D) detailed his opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza on MS NOW after he was hounded and heckled at a march in support of trans people over the issue.

State Sen. Wiener was chased out of San Francisco’s annual Trans March by hecklers who shouted things like “I think your policy on the genocide is terrible!” and “We f*cking hate you!”

But Wiener is a strong LGBTQ+ ally who has also spoken out against Israel over what he has called the “genocide” of Palestinians.

On Monday morning’s edition of MS NOW’s Morning Joe, co-host Mika Brzezinski interviewed Wiener about the incident, and began by asking him about the viral moment.

The state senator denounced the people in the crowd who put their hands on him, but emphasized that the behavior “was not representative of most attendees at that event, or most people in the trans community.”

Brzezinski followed up by asking about the “sharpness” around the Israel issue among liberals, and Wiener set the record straight about his own record:

MS NOW’S MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Yes, and what do you think is happening here with, I mean, in Gaza, where a pro-trans rally would never happen? What’s happening to the issues that liberals champion as it pertains to this sharpness now in terms of support for Israel? How do you explain it? STATE SENATOR SCOTT WIENER (D-CA): Well, yes, I mean, I’ve been very — I’m Jewish and Israel is home to half of all Jews on the planet, and it matters to Jews globally. And the Israeli government is an abomination. And I’ve been very clear that I believe that the Israeli government has committed genocide in Gaza and that I do not support U.S. funding for the Israeli military. I’m not going to support U.S. funding for the destruction of Palestinian communities. And I support trans people. So, you know, I think I try to take a pro-human approach. People should be able to live and thrive, not be killed, not be bombed, and be able to live in peace. That’s what I want. And I think it’s what most Democrats want.

Watch above via MS NOW’s Morning Joe.

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