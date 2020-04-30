President Donald Trump has a lower coronavirus response approval rating than every single governor in the United States, according to a new poll.

The April survey of over 22,000 Americans, conducted by researchers from Northeastern University Network Science Institute, Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center, and Rutgers University, discovered that “President Trump’s approval rating is below that of

every governor.”

“66% of individuals approve of their governor’s handling of the outbreak,” the poll reported, noting that, “Overall, 44% approve and 40% disapprove of” President Trump’s “handling of the outbreak, with 83% of Republicans, and only 16% of Democrats approving.”

The highest approval ratings for governors were in Ohio (Republican Gov. Mike DeWine at 83 percent), Kentucky (Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear at 81 percent), Massachusetts (Republican Gov. Charlie Baker at 80 percent), and Maryland (Republican Gov. Larry Hogan at 80 percent).

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s approval rating was placed at 74 percent.

Democratic Hawaii Gov. David Ige (39 percent) and Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (49 percent) had the lowest approval ratings out of all governors, but were still more popular than President Trump in their respective states.

President Trump’s lowest approval rating was in Washington, D.C. at 28 percent, followed by Hawaii and Vermont at 32 percent.

