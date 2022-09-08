Trump Threatens Fox News With Lawsuit For Allowing ‘Perverts’ of Lincoln Project to Run Anti-Trump Ads: ‘See You All in Court!!!’

Former President Donald Trump continues to create business for legal professionals. Not only does he have a half-dozen legal entanglements, but he now appears to be threatening a lawsuit against Fox News for allowing political ads produced by vocal Never Trump group The Lincoln Project.

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to call out Fox News after he ostensibly saw an anti-Trump ad on the network, which he continually criticizes yet still tunes into!

Trump wrote:

The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News. I thought they ran away to the asylum after their last catastrophic campaign, with charges made against them that were big time sleaze, and me getting many millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016. The Paul Ryun (sic) run Fox only has high standards for “Trump” ads, but not for anyone else. The Perverts should not be allowed to “false advertise,” and Fox News should not allow it to happen. See you all in Court!!!

A screenshot of said posting:

Trump appears to also be calling out former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who left office in 2019 and joined the board of Fox Corporation. He has, however, zero operational or programming oversight over Fox News.

Moreover, Fox News didn’t even sell a national advertising spot to The Lincoln Project, given the political advocacy group typically makes local ad buys through cable providers in, say, Palm Beach or Bedminster, New Jersey. (Update: Lincoln Project confirms that the ad that raised Trump’s ire ran “on cable news in Bedminster, NJ,” where Trump is currently residing. Fox News also confirmed to Mediaite that this was a local buy and they did not run a Lincoln Project ad.)

When reached for comment, Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson told Mediaite: “In 2020, The Lincoln Project took up a long-term free lease in Trump’s brain. His threat to sue the Lincoln Project today is like Trump himself; impotent, flabby, and pathetic.”

Here is the ad that ran in Bedminster, New Jersey:

