Trump Throws Temper Tantrum Over Fox News Pushing ‘Democrat Agenda’ Before Offering to Help CNN Go ‘Conservative’

Former President Donald Trump is not happy with Fox News, which he blasted for “pushing the Democrats and Democrat agenda.” Trump also suggested that CNN should turn “Conservative” and even offered to help in that endeavor as it would be an “absolute goldmine” for the news network under new leadership.

On Sunday, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and lit into the network, which he once considered allied with his political point of view and still features many Trump supporters, particularly during opinion-based programming hours.

Trump wrote:

Wow! Fox News is really pushing the Democrats and the Democrat agenda. Gets worse every single day. So many Dems interviewed with only softball questions, then Republican counterparts get creamed. RINO Karl Rove is unwatchable, very negative, and on all the time – Has a big record of losing! Not an easy place to be as a Republican, especially with all of the “pervert” purchased ads. If “low ratings” CNN ever went Conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them to do so!￼

Trump’s taking issue with “RINO Karl Rove” is nothing new. His openly calling out the programming of Fox News isn’t new either. However, it comes at a time when Fox News’s editorial hand is being somewhat forced by President Joe Biden’s Thursday night speech that called out the extremist nature of MAGA Republicans.

Fox News opinion programming will need to decide whether they are throwing in with the MAGA side of the GOP or will be more interested in a more traditional Republican platform and personality. We know what Trump and his followers want, but the decision will likely come from following what presents a bigger audience and greater revenue windfall.

