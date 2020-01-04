President Donald Trump threatened the U.S. would strike sites important to “Iranian culture” if the country retaliates for the killing of a top military leader.

“Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others,” Trump said Saturday.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD,” he continued.

Trump ordered a strike killing Qasem Soleimani, a commander of the elite Quds Force in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iranian supreme leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has vowed “severe revenge” for the killing of Soleimani.

“Severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and the blood of the other martyrs of last night’s incident,” Khamenei said.

