President Donald Trump threatened to veto the military’s spending bill on Tuesday night due to a completely unrelated topic: his hatred of the legal protections afforded to social media platforms.

“Section 230, which is a liability shielding gift from the U.S. to “Big Tech” (the only companies in America that have it – corporate welfare!), is a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity.” Trump tweeted. “Our Country can never be safe & secure if we allow it to stand. Therefore, if the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk. Take back America NOW. Thank you!”

Trump’s ultimatum is directed toward the $740 billion bill included in the NDAA, which he previously threatened to veto when Congress was considering a proposal to scrub the names of Confederate leaders from the names of U.S. military bases. The president’s anger at Section 230 is an extension of his ongoing war with Twitter and other big tech companies, which have cracked down on him and other conservatives in recent months who’ve pushed misinformation about the coronavirus and the 2020 Election.

