CNN anchor Jake Tapper unloaded on President Donald Trump for his latest conspiratorial attack on Republican state officials in Georgia, who he falsely — and absurdly — accuses are part of a plot to steal the presidency away from him.

In a quote tweet of Trump on Tuesday night, The Lead host pulled no punches in calling out and condemning the president’s ominous authoritarian rhetoric.

“Grotesque, dangerous, undemocratic, un-American,” Tapper wrote. “Called out by a GOP official in Georgia for not condemning calls for violence against election officials, the president responds with the deranged conspiracy theories that are feeding the threats.”

Grotesque, dangerous, undemocratic, un-American. Called out by a GOP official in Georgia for not condemning calls for violence against election officials, the president responds with the deranged conspiracy theories that are feeding the threats. https://t.co/63w8IJ2bVG — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 2, 2020

Tapper’s rebuttal came after a Trump post where he unleashed another incendiary attack falsely claiming Georgia’s was a “rigged election” and accused that state’s governor, Brian Kemp, and secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, of being complicit in a cover-up of his alleged victory. Trump was, in turn, firing back at Georgia votings systems manager Gabriel Sterling’s fiery plea for the president to stop the false claims, lest he prompt one of his supporters to follow through on the many death threats being sent to him and his colleagues.

Earlier on Tuesday, the president had taken the breathtaking step of demanding the state “call off” its impending special election, suggesting that if the votes were counted correctly, not only would he win but so too would the two Republican senate candidates pass the 50% threshold to avoid the January 5 runoff.

