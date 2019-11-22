President Donald Trump went to town on the report that an FBI official is under investigation for falsifying former Trump campaign aide Carter Page’s FISA application.

Calling into Fox & Friends Friday, the president — commenting on the CNN report that a document was significantly altered in the process of obtaining a FISA warrant to surveil Carter Page — teased that the findings soon to be released in Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report will be “historic.”

“You have a FISA report coming out which the word is, it’s historic, that is what the word is, That’s what I hear. And if it’s historic, you you’re going to see something,” Trump said. He added, “I’ll tell you what, you have a lot of very, very bad people. You know a lot of people say deep state. I don’t like to use the word deep state. I just say they’re really bad, sick, people.”

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy asked Trump if former President Barack Obama’s White House could be implicated.

“Well you’re dealing at the highest levels of government. They were spying on my campaign. This is my opinion,” Trump said.

“How high did it go?” Doocy asked.

“Personally, I think it goes all the way,” Trump said.

“To Barack Obama?” Doocy asked.

Trump did not acknowledge Doocy and did not mention Obama — instead dropping names including John Brennan, James Clapper, and Susan Rice.

