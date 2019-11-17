comScore

Trump Trashes Fox’s Chris Wallace as ‘Nasty & Obnoxious’ Over Scalise Interview: ‘Dumb and Unfair’

By Josh FeldmanNov 17th, 2019, 2:35 pm

President Donald Trump unloaded on Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace for his combative interview with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

Wallace challenged Scalise during the interview for “very badly” mischaracterizing witness testimony and saying at one point, in response to Scalise dismissing “Schiff’s witnesses,” that “these are people who worked in the Trump Administration.”

The president took to Twitter this afternoon to rage against Wallace, derisively contrasting him with his father Mike Wallace and calling him “nasty & obnoxious.”

Trump added, “This kind of dumb and unfair interview would never have happened in the @FoxNews past.”

The president has publicly groused about Fox News, particularly the network’s polling operation, several times this year, lamenting how the network has “changed” for the worse for him.

