Trump Trashes Fox’s Chris Wallace as ‘Nasty & Obnoxious’ Over Scalise Interview: ‘Dumb and Unfair’

President Donald Trump unloaded on Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace for his combative interview with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

Wallace challenged Scalise during the interview for “very badly” mischaracterizing witness testimony and saying at one point, in response to Scalise dismissing “Schiff’s witnesses,” that “these are people who worked in the Trump Administration.”

The president took to Twitter this afternoon to rage against Wallace, derisively contrasting him with his father Mike Wallace and calling him “nasty & obnoxious.”

.@SteveScalise blew the nasty & obnoxious Chris Wallace (will never be his father, Mike!) away on Chris’s lowest rated (unless I’m on) morning show. This kind of dumb and unfair interview would never have happened in the @FoxNews past. Great job Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

Trump added, “This kind of dumb and unfair interview would never have happened in the @FoxNews past.”

The president has publicly groused about Fox News, particularly the network’s polling operation, several times this year, lamenting how the network has “changed” for the worse for him.

…a “source” of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

