President Donald Trump claimed on Twitter that “2020 is a long way from over” in response to a study finding that the majority of Republicans say they will vote for him in 2024.

Conservative writer John Solomon posted an article noting a recent Morning Consult-Politico poll found 54 percent of Republicans would vote for Trump in 2024.

The poll also found 12 percent of Republican voters said they would prefer to vote for Vice President Mike Pence over Trump in a 2024 primary, while eight percent said they would vote for Donald Trump Jr.

Seemingly unsatisfied with the prospect of waiting until 2024 to become president again, Trump insisted in a somewhat ominous tweet that “2020 is a long way from over!”

But 2020 is a long way from over! https://t.co/usdkMvGMhK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020

Despite his enthusiastic desire for a longer presidency, Joe Biden won the 2020 election. The transition is underway, and the inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021.

