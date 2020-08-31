President Donald Trump said on Fox News Monday that Joe Biden isn’t going to calm things down if he gets elected — adding that the former vice president is being controlled by “people that are in the dark shadows.”

Trump spoke with Laura Ingraham about the violence in U.S. cities and said, “They will take over. They will have won. If Biden gets in, they will have won.”

He said that Biden’s “weak” and the people rioting will have “taken over your cities” for a “revolution” that “the people of this country will not stand for.”

At one point Trump added, “I don’t even like to mention Biden because he’s not controlling anything.”

“Who do you think is pulling Biden’s strings?” Ingraham asked. “Is it former Obama officials?”

“People you’ve never heard of, people that are in the dark shadows,” Trump responded.

Ingraham asked him what he means by that because “that sounds like conspiracy theory.”

“They’re people you haven’t heard of,” he said. “They’re people that are on the streets, people that are controlling the streets.”

He also claimed that there was someone who got on a plane “from a certain city” this weekend and the plane was “almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear and this and that.”

When Ingraham asked what he’s talking about, Trump said, “I will tell you sometime, but it’s under investigation right now.”

