Has Rupert Murdoch turned on former President Donald Trump? A pair of blistering opinion pieces by two U.S. newspapers he owns suggests that the answer to that question is yes, he has.

Both the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post published harsh criticism of the former president in the past few days, including “utterly failed” and “unfit for office,” respectively, following damning evidence put forth Thursday night by the House Select Committee about Trump’s actions, or lack thereof, during a fateful 187 minutes while the Capitol riots unfolded.

The WSJ Editorial board published a piece titled “The President Who Stood Still on Jan. 6,” the lede of which read, “No matter your views of the Jan. 6 special committee, the facts it is laying out in hearings are sobering. The most horrifying to date came Thursday in a hearing on President Trump’s conduct as the riot raged and he sat watching TV, posting inflammatory tweets and refusing to send help.”

More damning to Trump was its conclusion: “Character is revealed in a crisis, and Mr. Pence passed his Jan. 6 trial. Mr. Trump utterly failed his.”

The more populist New York Post also hit out at Trump on Friday in a similar jeremiad that concluded with, “It’s up to the Justice Department to decide if this is a crime. But as a matter of principle, as a matter of character, Trump has proven himself unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again.”

Though Rupert Murdoch has been absent from the public arena for some time, his influence in the political media sphere is unmatched due to the outlets he still owns. The largest piece of his media empire, however, is Fox News, which has thus far largely kept its powder dry when it comes to condemning Trump’s actions surrounding January 6th.

News anchor Bret Baier called Trump’s inaction on that day “horrific,” but the top-rated opinion hosts on the network have been largely dedicated to dismissing the January 6th hearings as political theater that should be ignored.

Well, as it stands, the editorial boards at the WSJ and the NY Post — which are outlets regularly cited by Fox News hosts — are not in accord with Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and, say, Mark Levin, each of whom has dismissed evidence put forth by Republicans who were former Trump loyalists, at least before the events of January 6th.

Will Fox News be the next Murdoch outlet to condemn Trump? Don’t count on it.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com