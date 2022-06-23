WATCH: CNN Airs Footage from Jan 6th Documentary on Trump Subpoenaed By Select Committee

CNN released a sample of the never-before-seen footage of Donald Trump and his family that was recently obtained by the January 6 Committee.

As the committee continues its investigation into Trump’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, news recently emerged that the committee subpoenaed a British documentary filmmaker who had “extensive access” to the former president’s inner circle before and after the Capitol riot. Alex Holder announced that he gave the committee the materials they asked for in compliance with the subpoena, and New York Times’s Maggie Haberman reported that the Trump family has “some anxiety” over what they said in the footage.

On Thursday, CNN aired the trailer for Unprecedented, the documentary series Holder was preparing for Discovery+ while he was in close contact with Trump and his family. The trailer shows Ivanka Trump saying “My father, he is very honest, and he is who he is.” The video cuts to Donald Trump Jr., who says “He believes everything that he’s doing is right.”

The trailer then switches to Trump as he says “I think I treat people well unless they don’t treat me well, in which case, you go to war.” The former president’s comments were interspersed with footage of his rioting supporters as they were storming the U.S. Capitol.

The trailer ends with Trump being asked if he could talk about what happened on January 6.

“Yeah,” Trump answered.

Watch above, via CNN.

