Maggie Haberman Reports Trump Family Has ‘Some Anxiety’ About What They Said in New Jan. 6 Footage

New York Times senior political correspondent Maggie Haberman said on Wednesday that the Trump family has “some anxiety” about what they said in new footage that she watched that contradicted what Ivanka Trump said to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump testified before the committee that she respected former Attorney General Bill Barr’s conclusion there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election — only to tell documentary filmmaker Alex Holder that, as Haberman summarized on CNN’s New Day, her father, former President Donald Trump, “should keep fighting, that he should exhaust every legal remedy.” Holder is scheduled to meet with the committee on Thursday and has already turned over exclusive footage, including that which Haberman watched.

Haberman, a CNN contributor, went on to say that “what she said under oath is what she actually believed, but what she said in that video was at odds and it was a real reminder of how little people were saying to Donald Trump’s face about what they thought about what he was doing.”

Haberman described the video footage as having included three interviews with Trump including one following Jan. 6. She said that Trump campaign officials were “stunned” when they heard from Politico about the footage.

“You say people you talked to were stunned,” said New Day co-host John Berman. “Are they worried at all?”

“Well, the people that I talked to are not worried because they’re not in it,” replied Haberman. “My understanding is that there is some anxiety among some family members about what might have been said. Again, not necessarily for legal reasons, but just because there are things like what we just discussed, which are at odds with other statements that have been made.”

Watch above, via CNN.

