<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump is set to hold a coronavirus press briefing at 5:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

During Monday’s briefing, when asked about his tweet swiping at Dr. Deborah Birx, the president said he believes his coronavirus task force is doing “very well” in regards to how they’ve handled the outbreak.

“I think we’re doing very well,” Trump said. “And I think that we have done as well as any nation if you really look.”

Trump also suggested that he may stop evictions around the nation, saying that people are “thrown out viciously” due to the pandemic and blaming it on China.

The president’s interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan aired on Monday night, following his briefing, during which a number of issues were discussed — resulting in a series of stunning exchanges between the two.

Watch live above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]