President Donald Trump was asked during Monday’s coronavirus press briefing about his tweet swiping at Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of his own task force.

On CNN Sunday, Birx warned that the pandemic is “extraordinarily widespread.” Today Trump tweeted, “So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!”

During the briefing, Reuters’ Jeff Mason asked the president, “What did you mean by that, considering she was just describing… the case of the pandemic right now across the country?”

“I think we’re doing very well,” Trump responded. “and I think that we have done as well as any nation if you really look.”

“Other countries have problems, and I notice that in the news, in the evening news, I don’t read about that,” he continued. “You’re starting to see that other countries are having very big flare-ups.”

He again said he thinks the U.S. is “doing very well” and added, “I told Dr. Birx I think we’re doing very well.”

Trump called Birx someone he has “a lot of respect for” who Speaker Nancy Pelosi treated badly.

“I’m just referring to the fact that I though that really, they should say the job we’ve done, whether it’s on ventilators or testing — we’ve tested now over 60 million people, no other country’s even close to that,” he said. “I think we’re just doing very well.”

