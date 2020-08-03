President Donald Trump suggested that he may stop evictions around the nation, saying that people are “thrown out viciously” and it’s not their fault, but “China’s fault” in a news conference Monday night.

“I don’t want people to be evicted,” Trump said. “They are evicted, thrown out of whatever the place may been. In many cases, they go to big shelters and if you talk about pandemic, this is a pandemic and they go to shelters. Number one, they’re thrown out viciously; It’s not their fault, it’s China’s fault. It’s not anybody’s fault, it’s China’s fault.”

“If they are thrown out, they will often times go to a shelter with tremendous numbers of other people and the virus will spread,” Trump added. “We don’t want that.”

On March 18, Trump announced that “The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing immediate relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April.” Cities, like New York City, have extended that timetable but most areas around the United States are now facing high eviction numbers as states re-open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On July 26, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow hinted that the federal government will lengthen the eviction moratorium in a new stimulus package, he said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Watch above, via Fox News.

