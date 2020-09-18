WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump Delivers Friday Press Conference

President Donald Trump is set to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday after awarding the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander.

The White House announced in a statement that the “Amir’s eldest son, His Excellency Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah of the State of Kuwait, will accept the award on behalf of the Amir in a private ceremony.”

“A leader in the Middle East for decades, the Amir has been a truly unwavering friend and partner to the United States. He provided indispensable support to the United States throughout Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and the Defeat-ISIS campaign,” the White House declared, calling him “an unparalleled diplomat.”

“His tireless mediation of disputes in the Middle East has bridged divides under the most challenging circumstances. The President is very pleased to award this honor to his dear friend, the Amir,” the White House continued, noting that the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander “is a rarely-awarded, prestigious decoration” — last awarded decades ago in 1991 — “that can only be bestowed by the President, typically to chiefs of state or heads of government of other countries.”

