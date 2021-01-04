WATCH LIVE: Trump Campaigns in Georgia on the Eve of Runoff Elections

President Donald Trump is back in Georgia Monday night for a final rally ahead of Tuesday’s runoff elections.

Trump is campaigning for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the Republicans running against (respectively) Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock.

Georgia, of course, is one of the states the president is trying to baselessly claim was stolen from him. His attacks on top Georgia Republican officials, including Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, have become a significant factor.

In the past two days, both Perdue and Loeffler have said they support objecting to the presidential election results on Wednesday.

You can watch live above, via Fox News.

