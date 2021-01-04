Lou Dobbs Asks Why It Has Been So Hard ‘Finding Actual Proof’ of Trump’s Baseless Election Claims

Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs is continuing to side with President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about the election being “stolen” from him.

On Monday, Dobbs said the following:

“We’re eight weeks from the election, and we still don’t have verifiable, tangible support for the crimes that everyone knows were committed — that is, defrauding other citizens who voted with fraudulent votes. We know that’s the case in Nevada, we know it’s the case in Pennsylvania and a number of other states, but we have had a devil of a time finding actual proof. Why?”

There is no evidence of voter fraud that would change the outcome of the election. Despite this, Dobbs and other key Trump allies have stood by the president as he has claimed all sorts of conspiracies — including claims directly to the Georgia Secretary of State that were debunked on the call.

Rollins responded to Dobbs by saying, “You haven’t been able to get it before the courts. Unless you can make your case before the courts, there’s no reprieve here.”

Judge after judge — including Trump-appointed ones — have rejected the claims being made by the Trump team.

Rollins was pessimistic about the Republicans’ ability to overturn the election, saying they’re going to get “rolled over” and Joe Biden will be inaugurated.

He even suggested Trump has been “poorly served by his lawyers and some of his White House staff.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]