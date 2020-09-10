President Donald Trump called for a press conference on Thursday before he travels to Michigan for a campaign event. The conference is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET.

It isn’t clear what this presser will be focused on, but it is highly likely that the president will be questioned on the revelations Bob Woodward brought forward in previews of his new book on the Trump administration. Trump and the White House are facing major outrage in particular due to Woodward’s taped interview where the president said his plan to keep publicly downplaying the coronavirus pandemic despite being aware of how deadly it is.

Trump and his allies have been doing major damage control over his recorded admission, but Woodward’s book has provided many other news-making subjects the president could be asked about.

One subject is Trump’s glowing relationship with Kim Jong Un, seeing as the president offered this positive tweet earlier about the North Korean tyrant.

Kim Jong Un is in good health. Never underestimate him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020

Another topic that might arise is how Trump reportedly bragged that he “saved” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from congressional scrutiny after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Otherwise, Trump might be asked about how former Secretary of Defense James Mattis and former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats both made negative comments about Trump, and the president allegedly called America’s military leaders “a bunch of p*ssies.” This comes shortly after The Atlantic’s article on Trump’s reported disrespect for U.S. servicemen.

Watch above, via The White House.

