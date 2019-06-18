comScore
WATCH LIVE: Trump Launches 2020 Campaign With ‘Wild’ Florida Rally

By Mediaite TVJun 18th, 2019, 5:02 pm

With 504 days until the 2020 election, President Donald Trump is officially launching his campaign with a massive rally in Orlando, Florida, a key swing state that was instrumental in delivering him to the White House in 2016.

Supporters camped out for days to attend the president’s rally at the Amway Center in Orlando, which holds 20,000 people. On Twitter, Trump claimed to have received 100,000 requests to attend the event.

On Tuesday morning, Trump took to Twitter to again hype up the speech, predicting it will be “wild.”

The speech is expected to kick off at 8 p.m. EST. Watch above, via FOX.

