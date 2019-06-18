With 504 days until the 2020 election, President Donald Trump is officially launching his campaign with a massive rally in Orlando, Florida, a key swing state that was instrumental in delivering him to the White House in 2016.

Supporters camped out for days to attend the president’s rally at the Amway Center in Orlando, which holds 20,000 people. On Twitter, Trump claimed to have received 100,000 requests to attend the event.

Big Rally tomorrow night in Orlando, Florida, looks to be setting records. We are building large movie screens outside to take care of everybody. Over 100,000 requests. Our Country is doing great, far beyond what the haters & losers thought possible – and it will only get better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

On Tuesday morning, Trump took to Twitter to again hype up the speech, predicting it will be “wild.”

The Fake News doesn’t report it, but Republican enthusiasm is at an all time high. Look what is going on in Orlando, Florida, right now! People have never seen anything like it (unless you play a guitar). Going to be wild – See you later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

The speech is expected to kick off at 8 p.m. EST. Watch above, via FOX.

