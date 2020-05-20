WATCH LIVE: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Holds Press Briefing
May 20th, 2020, 3:40 pm
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold a press briefing this afternoon.
The briefing comes as states have begun slow reopenings across the country as the coronavirus pandemic continues. President Donald Trump announced this week he is personally taking hydroxychloroquine, which has come under intense scrutiny, including from some on Fox News.
Watch live above, via the White House.
