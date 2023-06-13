WATCH: Secret Service Tackle and Arrest Protester Dressed in Prison Costume After He Runs In Front of Trump Motorcade

After former President Donald Trump left a Miami courthouse after pleading not guilty to 37 federal criminal charges, a protester jumped in front of Trump’s motorcade and was promptly tackled by the Secret Service.

CNN was covering the motorcade leaving the courthouse, catching the former president giving his supporters a “thumbs up” signal from the window of his SUV, when the reporter on the scene observed some “chaos” and a rush by the Secret Service agents escorting the motorcade.

Shimon Prokupecz, CNN senior crime and justice correspondent, reported “a little chaos here” to anchor Kaitlin Collins, “not unexpected given the fact that there are no barricades here.”

As the CNN cameras caught up to where the man had been arrested, it was pointed out that the same individual “was running in front of cars earlier today.” Despite his prison uniform costume, it has not been confirmed if the unidentified man was a Trump supporter or an anti-Trump protestor.

Watch above via CNN.

