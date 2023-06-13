BREAKING: Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 37 Federal Counts on Documents Case

Former President Donald Trump has officially pled not guilty to federal charges of mishandling government secrets and violations of the Espionage Act.

Trump appeared in court in Miami on Tuesday for his arraignment on the 37 criminal counts he faces for obstruction of justice, conspiracy and improperly retaining classified government documents. The ex-president has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing throughout the investigation by special counsel Jack Smith, and as Fox News covered the flurry of activity from the court, Martha MacCallum confirmed Trump’s plea of not-guilty.

The former president is expected to return to his Bedminster, N.J. resort and hold an event about his indictment.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com