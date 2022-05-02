60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi sat down with Peter McIndoe, the ingenious comedian behind the “Birds Aren’t Real” movement for an interview released Sunday.

McIndoe explained to 60 Minutes the purpose of his movement, which boasts over a million followers, is “taking this concept of misinformation and almost building a little safe space to come together within it and laugh at it, rather than be scared by it.”

McIndoe’s satirical conspiracy theory claims that birds are actually government drones that are part of a scheme to control the public. He jested with 60 Minutes that the movement helps shed light on today’s various conspiracy theories and serves to help people “accept the lunacy of it all and be a bird truther for a moment in time when everything’s so crazy.”

In a clip released by 60 Minutes online, McIndoe stays in character and explains to Alfonsi his beliefs.

“What bird is most suspicious to you?” She asks.

“Really every bird,” McIndoe responds.

“How do you feel about seagulls?” she follows up.

“Uh, I don’t trust them. I will tell you that,” he responds with a straight face. “Have you ever been to the beach and you got some food leftover and a seagull comes over and tries to get it? That’s not because it’s hungry, the mainstream media wants to sell us this lie, ‘oh, birds are hungry.’ When in fact seagulls are taking your food to bring it back to the Pentagon for DNA harvesting and testing.”

Alfonsi then asks McIndoe how he feels about 60 Minutes and notes she is “surprised” he would come on the show.

“I am not going to go on news shows, but shows about clocks and time, I am OK with sharing my information with and I understand this isn’t anything like the media,” he explains, while Alfonsi can’t help but start laughing.

Had a great conversation with 60 Minutes tonight. It’s so rare for the media to platform the truth like this pic.twitter.com/uo4LfRQs5G — Birds Aren’t Real (@birdsarentreal) May 2, 2022

Watch the clip above via 60 Minutes

