Fox News’ Sean Hannity told his viewers on Wednesday night that the covid-19 vaccine is “not protecting many people,” almost one month to the day after he got national attention for saying he “believe[s] in the science of vaccination.”

Hannity spoke with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, commended his leadership during the pandemic, and talked about him opening a monoclonal antibody treatment site. The Fox host remarked, “The CDC has said in no uncertain terms even fully vaccinated people — the vaccine will not prevent you from getting covid.”

DeSantis talked about those sites Florida is setting up, and said of the treatment, “It can keep you out of the hospital and it can save your life.”

Hannity ended the interview by bringing up Texas Governor Greg Abbott getting covid (he is vaccinated and as of Tuesday his office said he was experiencing no symptoms), and saying the following:

I applaud you and others for doing this and setting this up immediately, now that the science shows the vaccine will not necessarily protect you. It’s not protecting many people.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky walked through the data on vaccine effectiveness during Wednesday’s briefing, where the Biden administration announced that covid-19 booster shots will be available to Americans starting in September, for eight months after their last shot.

The reason for this, Walensky said, is that vaccine effectiveness against infection does decrease over time. She emphasized that while there have been breakthrough cases with the spread of the Delta variant, the data continues to show strong protection against hospitalization and death.

Hannity’s comments came about a month after he told his viewers to “take covid seriously” and that “it absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated.”

