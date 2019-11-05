ABC News anchor Amy Robach was caught on a hot mic voicing her frustrations that the network canned her story on Jeffrey Epstein three years ago.

Conservative activist James O’Keefe released a video that shows Robach talking — on an ABC set during a break in August — about how she spoke to Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre years ago.

“It was unbelievable what we had. [Bill] Clinton—we had everything,” Robach said. “I tried for three years to get it on to no avail and now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new revelations and I freaking had all of it. I’m so pissed right now.”

Robach says ABC wouldn’t put her interview with Giuffre on air and was told it was a “stupid story.” She also spoke of how Buckingham Palace pressured ABC to spike the story over Giuffre’s allegations against Prince Andrew, and that there were worries that if they aired the interview they wouldn’t be able to score interviews with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

“I had it all three years ago,” Robach repeated, calling the situation “unreal.” Robach also said she “a hundred percent” believes Epstein’s death was a murder, remarking on how there were “a lot of powerful men” intertwined in his life.

Robach made the comments after Epstein was arrested and the scandal of his alleged abuse was widely covered by the media. NPR’s David Folkenflik had just reported that ABC chose not to air an interview with Giuffre on her allegations.

NPR reported that Robach interviewed Giuffre on tape for more than an hour back in 2015, and got her account of Epstein’s sex-trafficking exploits. The interview never aired, and Giuffre told NPR that she was never given an explanation.

ABC provided Mediaite with the following statement on the video:

At the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story. Ever since we’ve had a team on this investigation and substantial resources dedicated to it. That work has led to a two-hour documentary and 6-part podcast that will air in the new year.

Robach also offered a statement of her own:

As a journalist, as the Epstein story continued to unfold last summer, I was caught in a private moment of frustration. I was upset that an important interview I had conducted with Virginia Roberts didn’t air because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC’s editorial standards about her allegations. My comments about Prince Andrew and her allegation that she had seen Bill Clinton on Epstein’s private island were in reference to what Virginia Roberts said in that interview in 2015. I was referencing her allegations – not what ABC News had verified through our reporting. The interview itself, while I was disappointed it didn’t air, didn’t meet our standards. In the years since no one ever told me or the team to stop reporting on Jeffrey Epstein, and we have continued to aggressively pursue this important story.

“I really wanted a spotlight shone on him and the others who acted with him and enabled his vile and shameless conduct against young girls and young women,” Giuffre told NPR. “I viewed the ABC interview as a potential game-changer. Appearing on ABC with its wide viewership would have been the first time for me to speak out against the government for basically looking the other way and to describe the anger and betrayal victims felt.”

