Fox News personality Kat Timpf posted a series of tweets on Monday evening saying she had been harassed in public for the fourth time in her life over her political views and employer.

“The people who pretend to be so tolerant and accepting are honestly the biggest bullies I have ever encountered. This is not a talking point, this is my experience. Tonight marks the 4th incident I’ve had where I was unwelcome somewhere because of where I work,” Timpf wrote. “I do not mean unwelcome by the establishment. They were very kind, which is why I will not be naming any further details because I do not want retaliation but rather to make a point.”

“During this incident, like the others, the person with the issue was unable, when asked, to provide a single example of one of my exact views or actions or statements that he took issue with. Just my affiliation,” she explained. “I am so sick of this shit I cannot even tell you anymore. You are not a hero for baselessly being an asshole to people whom you have never met, but also apparently do not even understand a single thing about.”

“A few hours from now is the 5th anniversary of my mom suddenly dying,” Timpf continued. “That was painful & real & I’m still upset over it. That’s real shit, & most of us have gone through something real. Why can’t we recognize that when we see each other, instead of looking for a reason to hate?”

“Also, for what it’s worth, I voted for Gary Johnson,” she added.

Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Republican Senator John McCain, responded empathetically, as did current and former Fox News colleagues, and others in the political sphere.

Timpf has previously said she was harassed and assaulted in public over her political views and employer.

In November 2018, Timpf was allegedly harassed in a bar by a woman who “started screaming” at her, and in July 2017, she claimed that a man dumped a 1.5 litre bottle of water on her before a speech.

“I turned around, he saw my face, and then without saying a word he dumped a giant bottle of water on my head,” Timpf told Mediaite at the time. “And I just stood there, and he looked at the bottle and then threw the rest in my face.”

“And it hurt, my eyes were burning, I was kind of shocked I was upset,” she said.

