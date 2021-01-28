ABC News President James Goldston announced Thursday that he is stepping down after 17 years with the company and seven years as president.

“I’ve loved every day of my 17 years at ABC News, but in recent times I’ve always assumed that after this extraordinary election cycle, which we’ve covered at a full sprint for four years, it would be time for a change,” Goldston said in a message to staff. “After a great deal of reflection over the last few months, I’m ready for a new adventure.”

“I will depart knowing ABC News is stronger than it has ever been in its 75 year history,” Goldston added.

With Goldston at the helm, ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir reached historic viewership highs, and was the most-watched show on all of television and cable for an unprecedented 23 weeks in 2020.

Goldston’s last day on the job will be March 31, 2021.

