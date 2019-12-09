ABC White House Correspondent Jon Karl reported that every single White House official he has spoken to privately wishes President Donald Trump would drop his embattled personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

As Karl offered coverage on the House Judiciary Committee ahead of their latest impeachment hearing, he was asked about how Trump defended Giuliani over the weekend despite being implicated in the core of the Ukraine scandal. As Karl described Trump’s repeated defenses of Giuliani amid the scandal, he eventually said that “if you talk to senior officials in the White House, to a person, privately they will tell you that they wish Rudy Giuliani would just go away and never been seen in public again related to any of this.”

“There’s great frustration,” Karl continued, “but it does not seem that that frustration extends to the person at the very top.”

As Giuliani continues to face scrutiny for his involvement in the effort to pressure the Ukrainian government into investigating Trump’s enemies, he has been traveling in Ukraine again lately, continuing his endeavors while shooting a TV show with the far-right One America News Network. Karl’s assessment of the Trump administration’s thoughts about Giuliani comes as reports indicate Attorney General William Barr is warning Trump that Giuliani has become a “liability” and ought to be let go.

