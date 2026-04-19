One day after Iran fired on two Indian ships after retaking control of the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump vowed a peace deal will happen “one way or another” — while stating that Iran had committed a “serious violation” of the ceasefire agreement.

ABC’s Jonathan Karl reported on a brief phone call with the president Sunday morning in which Trump said that Iran had indeed committed a “serious violation.” But the president insisted he will get a peace deal.

“It will happen,” Trump said. “One way or another. The nice way or the hard way. It’s going to happen. You can quote me.”

In a brief video posted to X after his call, Karl described the president as not seeming “overly concerned” about the latest developments.

NEW: President Trump spoke on Sunday to ABC News about the situation in Iran and whether he still thinks he will get a peace deal. "It will happen. One way or another. The nice way or the hard way," he told ABC News' @jonkarl.https://t.co/v6vaFpMw58 pic.twitter.com/B5tO71oNy4 — ABC News (@ABC) April 19, 2026

Following the call with Karl, Trump was more blunt in his assessment on Truth Social — but reaffirmed his commitment to peace talks in Pakistan over the coming days, while blasting the IRGC.

“Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement!” Trump wrote. “Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it? My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations. Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it. They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day! The United States loses nothing. In fact, many Ships are headed, right now, to the U.S., Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up, compliments of the IRGC, always wanting to be “the tough guy!” We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!”

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