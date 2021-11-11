Joe Scarborough is not impressed with Judge Bruce Schroeder. At all.

Schroeder is, of course, the judge presiding over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people, killing two, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August of 2020.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, Schroeder laced into the prosecution, repeatedly admonishing the Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger as he cross-examined Rittenhouse in an attempt to undermine his self-defense argument.

Following clips of Judge Schroeder going off on Binger, the Morning Joe host flatly said to his fellow host Willie Geist, “This judge is, Willie, this judge is a joke. He’s been an absolute joke from the beginning.”

Scarborough described the prosecution’s efforts to give essential evidence that would go to the character of the defendant. “Like a T-shirt he was wearing after he got out saying he was free as you know what,” he said, and “sitting there basically taking great pride in the fact that he killed people has gotten out.”

“As far as, again, going to his character that he beats teenage girls,” Scarborough continued, “the prosecution tried to get that in of course has him crying on the like witness stand like he’s some poor babe in the woods and he just happens to cross state lines break gun laws illegally carry around an ar-15 and shoot three people and killed people.”

Doubling down on the insult towards Judge Schroeder, Scarborough concluded, “This judge again is absolutely disgusting the way he’s conducting himself on the stand there. He is obviously playing for the audience, a certain audience.”

Scarborough didn’t mention this, but Schroeder’s ringtone that went off revealed him to be a fan of Lee Greenwood, and God Bless the USA; it certainly supports the notion that he is part of an audience of Lee Greenwood fans.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com