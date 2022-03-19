Fox & Friends Airs Supercut of MSNBC and CNN Acting Like Now-Verified Hunter Biden Story Was Russian Disinfo

This week the New York Times reported something that both the New York Post and conservative media have been reporting for over a year now: that the emails in the Post‘s infamous Hunter Biden story were legit.

The Post first reported back in 2020 that it had obtained emails from a laptop that Hunter Biden had abandoned at a repair shop in Delaware. The Times, writing on an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s affairs, reported that, “the email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.”

Asked about that, press secretary Jen Psaki has been less than forthcoming, and even a bit snippy.

On Saturday, Fox & Friends aired interviewed Post reporter Miranda Devine, author of the book “Laptop from Hell” on the subject. In the lead-in to that interview was a montage featuring media folks like CNN’s Brian Stelter treating the story as if it were Russian disinformation.

Stelter, who the same year gushed over the now-discredited Michael Avenatti, was particularly disdainful and vicious about the story and the New York Post‘s trustworthiness.

Pete Hegseth introduced the segment, said the New York Times is only “finally” confirming the authenticity of the emails after “they flagged the laptop as quote Russian disinformation back in 2020, just weeks before the election.”

“And they weren’t the only ones brushing off the story. Remember this?” he said as the screen went to the supercut, starting with Kasie Hunt, who was still with MSNBC at the time.

The brief supercut ended with MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

