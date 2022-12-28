ACLU Lawyer Insists on CNN Republicans Are ‘Overstating’ Border Crisis the Day After Network Shows ‘Desperation’ of Stranded Migrants

Republicans are “overstating” the situation at the border, ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt insisted on CNN, despite the network itself recently highlighting the massive influx of migrants in border towns just this week.

Discussing the uncertain future of Title 42, Gelernt argued the policy was not intended to be permanent and getting rid of it will not lead to even harder-to-control situations for states.

Gelernt, the lead attorney for plaintiffs in the Title 42 challenge, responded on Wednesday to a joint statement from 19 Republican-led states that argued the reversal of Title 42 would lead to increased costs in law enforcement, healthcare, and child care that they cannot swing.

According to Gelernt, critics are “overstating” the issue at the border and it’ll all “even out.”

“I also think people are overstating what’s happening at the border. If you close the border for so long, of course there’s going to be a temporary influx of people, but ultimately it’ll even out and the federal government has more than enough resources to deal with this,” he said.

Only the day prior, CNN was reporting from El Paso, Texas, just one border city the network revealed is struggling to deal with thousands of migrants stuck in the cold and in limbo as cities do not have enough resources to provide for them.

CNN’s Rosa Flores reported seeing burns on the faces of children from the unusually cold weather and reported a lack of shelter, food, and even bathrooms as hundreds sleep on the street in El Paso.

“There’s a lot of pain and desperation here,” Flores reported as Title 42 continued to be debated. The policy is remaining in place for the moment.

CNN This Morning co-host Kaitlan Collins pressed Gelernt on the federal government having the “federal resources” to deal with the current situation, asking if they are “prepared” to deal with it.

According to Gelernt, once Title 42 is lifted, the federal government will suddenly kick into high gear and there will be a “surging” of resources to the border, as there was for Ukraine after Russia invaded the country earlier this year.

Gelernt blasted Title 42 as a “crutch” and declared, “where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Watch above via CNN

